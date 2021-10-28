CNN Cameraman’s Voicemail for Congressman Gaetz: ‘I’m Going to Put a Bullet in You’.





Eugene “Gene” Huelsman, 57 – a professional cameraman for outlets such as CNN, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, and a plethora of Hollywood awards shows – has been caught on audio recording threatening to “f***ing kill [Congressman] Matt Gaetz.”

The voicemail, detailed in its entirety below, also reveals Huelsmans plans to kill Gaetz, along with one of his children.

The 1min 57s recording was distributed along with a photograph of Huelsman of Thousand Lakes, CA and details his race, height, weight, hair, eye color, and age. The document accompanying the voicemail alerts anyone who comes into contact with Huelsman to immediately call the police.

Huelsman has worked on Democratic Debates, World News Tonight with David Muir, Pod Save America. He also posts far-left support on his personal Facebook page.

More shockingly, Huelsman has also worked on Nickelodeon shows, such as the Kid’s Choice Awards. In the audio recording, he repeatedly threatens deadly violence against children.

Listen:

The full recording reveals Huelsman stating:

“Tell Matt Gaetz to watch his back. Tell him to watch his children. Tell him to watch everyone. I’m coming for him. He’s going to f***ing die. He’s a f***ing despicable f***ing tyrant, and I’m going to f***ing kill him.

“I’m going to f***ing kill you, Matt Gaetz. You’re f***ing despicable. You’re f***ing despicable. Play this f***ing recording for Matt Gaetz. You’re f***ing despicable. Watch your back you f***ing pig.

“I’m going to plant a bullet in the back of your f***ing head you skunk f**k. You’re f***ing despicable. F***ing tyrant bastard piece of s**t. You’re a f***ing skunk. Watch your back.

“And watch your kids ‘cause I’m coming for you. I’m going to get you, you f***ing piece of s**t and your goddamn f***ing Republican piece of s**t. You’re a f***ing skunk. Shove your f***ing ANTIFA up your ass you skunk f**k. You f***ing sucking Trump’s d**k you piece of s**t.

“You’re a goddamn piece of s**t. Play this f***ing record for Matt Gaetz. That f***ing piece of shit. Tyrant skunk f**k. You wanna call me back? Do it. I dare you.”

He then goes on to list his zip code, before continuing: “You piece of s**t. You skunk f**k ugly motherf****r. You’re despicable. Play the entire f***ing recording for him. You’re a f***ing despicable pr*ck motherf****r. How do you look at yourself in the mirror you ugly f**k?

“You goddamn skunk. You’re despicable. Why don’t you go suck that orange turd’s d**k again you skunk? You f***ing despicable f**k. Watch your back, I’m coming for you.

“I’m going to put a bullet in you. I’m going to put a bullet in one of your f***ing kids too. I hate you. I hate you. I hate your wife. I hate your despicable children. You’re — f**k you. Die in a hole I hope you die in a shallow grave, you despicable tyrant.”

In the message, Huelsman states explicitly that he wants Gaetz to hear the entire message.

The incident comes after a CNN Technical Director admitted the network’s coverage of Rep. Gaetz is partisan “propaganda”.

Charlie Chester admits, “If the agenda say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now, he’s like this Republican. He’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and what not. So it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out.”



