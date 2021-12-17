CNN’s Sex Pest Problem Turns Pedo.





Project Veritas has released audio records and text messages showing yet another CNN employee describing lurid sex acts, this time his desire to commit sexual acts against a child. The child being discussed is 14-years-old, and the daughter of the producer’s fiancée.

The news follows Jeffrey Toobin being suspended and unsuspended after masturbating in front of colleagues, and the dismissal of Chris Cuomo for attempting to cover up for his brother’s alleged sexual harassment.

Janine Bonanni, the source who has released the audio recordings and text messages, had a 10-year relationship with the CNN producer where he consistently described his desire to engage in sexual acts with children. The CNN producer sent photographs of the child in a bathing suit to Bonanni, along with text messages where he referred to the child’s body in a highly sexually charged manner.

Bonanni responded to the text messages by saying “this is your girl’s [fiancée’s] kid.” She went on to say that every time the CNN producer texts her, it’s “almost always about him wanting to see me and his step-daughter together.”

In the explicit audio recording in the clip below, the CNN producer describes how he wants to engage in sexual acts with the 14-year-old child. Bonanni states that she made the recording in order to have “proof of words coming out of his mouth” in relation to the producer’s desire to have sex with his teenager step-daughter.

The CNN producer went so far as to text Bonanni about her own daughter, who is 15-years-old. After the producer sent Bonanni money, he asked whether Bonanni would send mother-daughter nudes in exchange of “this help.”

The video concludes with Bonanni saying, “These people with power seem to get away with things… I just wants this kid to be safe.”

BREAKING: Source Provided Video and Texts Show @CNN Producer Fantasizing About Sex Acts with Fiancé’s Young Daughter Producer in question also solicited explicit photos of source’s underage daughter SOURCE: "People with power seem to get away with it” pic.twitter.com/bxPwJ7UFt1 — Investigate CNN (@InvestigateCNN) December 16, 2021

Bonanni is a case manager for human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault victims at the Center for Family Services. She said that she “does not want this girl to be a victim.”

The revelations about another CNN producer desiring sexual relationships with children comes after the arrest of longtime CNN morning show producer John Griffin. Griffin was arrested and charged with federal child sex charges after he attempted to persuade parents of minors to “allow him to train their daughter to be sexually submissive.”

Griffin also engaged in unlawful sexual activity with a 9-year-old girl. Griffin, an eight-year employee of CNN, paid the child’s mother $3,000 so he could sexually assault the child. The 44-year-old was arrested by FBI agents, who had been tracking him for almost 18 months.

A veteran producer, Griffin worked “shoulder-to-shoulder” with former anchor Chris Cuomo. He has reportedly bragged about luring girls as young as 7-years-old to his home so he could sexually assault them.

Historically, CNN has published articles questioning whether pedophiles deserve sympathy. The articles attempt to argue that men who rape children should receive softer treatment than society currently provides.

Since former President Donald J. Trump signed the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act and Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act in 2018 (SETSA/FOSTA), a slew of child traffickers have been arrested.

.@POTUS Trump at Signing of #FOSTA #SESTA bill: We are going to do everything in our power to make sure traffickers are brought to a swift and firm justice…When we work together, we can bring safety and hope to every community across the country. #EndTrafficking pic.twitter.com/9BFlBTxZhp — Department of State (@StateDept) April 11, 2018

Last week, the Biden regime released their National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking, which hasn’t changed significantly despite the record-high number of women and children being trafficking on the U.S.-Mexico border. The plan denies that human trafficking on the border exists, instead referring to it as “deliberate evasion of immigration laws, often for financial benefit.”

In antithesis of this claim, Priority Action 3.1.2 of the plan “Consider[s] Expanding United States-Mexico Bilateral Human Trafficking Enforcement Initiatives” but makes no references to a serious intention to do so. Instead, the regime passes off this responsibility to the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.

The Biden regime failure to act on the southern border crisis earned human and sex traffickers as much as $14 million per day, according to the New York Post.



