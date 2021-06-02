COVID “Looks Engineered,” Govt-Funded Immunologist Told Fauci in January 2020.

Kristian Andersen – the head of the Andersen Lab at Scripps Research Institute in California – told Dr. Fauci in late January 2020 that “unusual features” of the COVID-19 virus led him to believe it was “potentially engineered.”

The bombshell release from Dr. Fauci’s e-mails goes to disprove the political and media establishment’s claims that lab-leak or bio-weapon concerns were “conspiracy theories.”

In fact, Andersen is a government-funded scientists backed by Fauci’s own colleagues at the National Institutes for Health (NIH).

He wrote, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:32 PM:

“On a phylogenetic tree the virus looks totally normal and the close clustering with bats suggest that bats serve as the reservoir. The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered.”

Shortly after sending the e-mail, Andersen changed his perspective and has gone to great lengths to distance himself from his original thesis.

Nonetheless, the e-mail proves that an engineered virus theory was at the heart of the U.S. government and scientific community right from the outset.

The e-mails also show that Fauci accepted that asymptomatic spread did not really exist: