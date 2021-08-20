DATA: Majority Say Biden Isn’t In Charge, Nor Mentally Capable.

A majority of U.S. likely voters believe Joe Biden is not actually doing the job of President of the United States, and that other people are making decisions on his behalf, according to new data from Rasmussen Reports.

The esteemed pollster shared the information with The National Pulse on Friday morning, which reveals:

52 percent of likely U.S. voters believe Biden is not “physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States”;

41 percent say they are “Not at all confident” in Biden’s ability to do the job, with 11 percent saying they are “not very confident”;

Only 32 percent said they were “very confident” that Biden has the ability to do the job of President.

Even more concerning is America’s belief that the President is not even involved in the decision making process:

Just 39 percent say Joe Biden is doing the job of President;

51 percent say others are “making decisions for him behind the scenes”;

Over 1 in 5 Democrat voters believe Joe Biden is not making his own decisions.

The news follows recent Rasmussen data suggesting President Trump would thrash Joe Biden in a head-to-head vote held today, with 10 percent of Americans telling the pollster they regretted their 2020 choice.