Day 113: Biden Says It’s “Vaxxed or Masked.”

On Day 113 of the Biden regime, the CDC announced that fully-vaccinated Americans may return to their normal lives, and unvaccinated Americans must continue living in authoritarian hell, being screeched at about their flimsy paper masks every time they walk into a store or venue.

U.S. Government Now Believes Coronavirus Vaccine Works.

On Thursday, May 13, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance stating that “If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic. Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

President Joe Biden called the announcement “a great milestone. A great day.” He continued,

“The rule is very simple: Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. It’s vax’ed or masked . . . If you’ve been vaccinated, you don’t have to wear your mask and you can shake hands. You can even give each other a hug. But if you’ve not been vaccinated, please wear the mask.”

Reporters on a COVID-19 response briefing call scrambled to plumb the depths of the social implications of the new guidance and get clarification on exactly what gestures, thoughts, and facial expressions Americans will be permitted.

“I was wondering if you had anything to say to people who have been vaccinated and still want to wear masks in situations that the CDC says are low risk?” asked Tommy Christopher of Mediaite. “Should people be side-eyeing them?” (Answer: “As a rule, we are anti-side-eyeing.”)

From Yamiche Alcindor of PBS: “Is it okay to take off your mask, even if you’re surrounded by people who aren’t vaccinated? (Answer: That’s the point of being vaccinated.)

Media outlets were also eager to know how the U.S. government intended to force unvaccinated Americans not to remove their masks, which would presumably destabilize the social isolation strategy. At the president’s remarks, a reporter asked, “Mr. President, how do you enforce unvaccinated Americans to still use their masks?” (Under the new guidance, all Americans are still subject to the same restrictions imposed by businesses and workplaces.)

“We don’t enforce it,” Biden replied. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet. It’s not an enforcement thing.”

Nonetheless, the White House doubled down on the binary choice in a pair of vaguely ominous Twitter posts Thursday evening.

Biden’s official handle tweeted, “The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours.”

The account also tweeted a five-second clip of Biden sitting on the Resolute Desk saying, “It’s vaxxed, or masked.”