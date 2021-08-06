Email exchanges between virologists in February of 2020 reveal lab-based transmission of SARS-2 – the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic – in a Beijing-based facility under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.

Obtained by the U.S. Right To Know Foundation under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the email exchange is the latest piece of evidence to affirm the lab origins of COVID-19.

A February 14th, 2020 email exchange reveals Ohio State virologist Shan-Lu Liu admits the former director of a lab he previously worked at – The National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention (NIVDC) – “has now been infected with SARS-CoV-2.”

Subsequent emails show Liu reiterating “Yes, he was infected in the lab!” when asked by another researcher if “your former colleague was infected with sars2 in the lab?”

The lab referenced by Liu is based in Beijing and operates under the control of the Chinese Communist Party’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It openly boasts about receiving awards from the Central Commission of China Communist Youth League and funding from the Chinese government.

Another researcher on the email thread, University of Massachusetts Professor Shan Lu, added he was “very concerned” about “lab people” getting infected with SARS-2:

“I actually am very concerned for the possibility of SARS-2 infection by lab people. It is much more contagious than SARS-1. Now every lab is interested in get[ting] a vial of virus to do drug discovery. This can potentially [be] a big issue.”

“The context of the email exchange was in the preparation of a commentary to refute the hypothesis that the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab, which Shan Lu had solicited as editor-in-chief of Emerging Microbes & Infections (EMI), a China-linked journal,” the USRTK explains.