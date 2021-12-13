Genocide-Denying Leftists Falsely Claim Steve Bannon Told His Audience to Have ‘White Babies’.

Well-documented genocide denier Cenk Uygur has falsely claimed to his “Young Turks” audience that War Room: Pandemic host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon demanded people have “white babies”.

In a YouTube clip seen by around 120,000 people, Uygur – whose show is named after the mass murdering group from the early 1900s Ottoman Empire – tells his audience that Bannon wants “a certain kind of baby” being born in the West.

The clip is then falsely titled, “Steve Bannon: White Babies Will “Save Civilization,”” and labelled “#BreakingNews”.

In the clip, War Room correspondent Benjamin Harnwell declares, “Europe has a demographic crisis facing it,” to which Bannon responds, “If you want to save the Judeo-Christian West, start by having babies. Simple.”

The term “Judeo-Christian West” is not synonymous with “white people,” as Uygur and his co-host are likely aware, as they continue to dance around the topic for the next nine minutes of the segment.

A recent Washington Post article explained how the demographics of Jews in the West are shifting, while over 85 percent of religious African-Americans in America are Christians.

Uygur – also one of the founders of the far-left ‘Justice Democrats’ group – wrote of the Armenian Genocide in 1991:

“The claims of an Armenian Genocide are not based on historical facts. If the history of the period is examined it becomes evident that in fact no such genocide took place… there cannot be any harm in taking a closer look at history to find the truth. After all, if the genocide did take place it should be relatively easy to prove. It is kind of hard to miss the planned extermination of 1.5 million people, isn’t it?“

Towards the end of the piece, Uygur opines:

“Once you really examine the history of the time it becomes apparent that the allegations of an Armenian Genocide are unfounded. So the question arises of why the Armenians would bother to conjure up such stories, and even go as far as committing approximately 200 acts of terrorism since 1973 to further their cause, resulting in countless deaths and injuries to government officials and civilians. The answer is that they want their demands met.“

Alex Galitsky of the Armenian National Committee of America, said of Uygur and his show’s name: “If a group decided to call themselves ‘the Young Nazis’, and pitched themselves as a disruptor or anti-establishment news outlet, people would be rightly outraged.”

In 2016, Uygur attempted to distance himself from his past views, but would not go so far as to retract them:

“My mistake at the time was confusing myself for a scholar of history, which I most certainly am not. I don’t want to make the same mistake again, so I am going to refrain from commenting on the topic of the Armenian Genocide, which I do not know nearly enough about.”

Ironically, The Young Turks also appear to be in breach of a YouTube ban on content from Steve Bannon’s War Room. The National Pulse has reached out to YouTube for comment.

Disclaimer: The author of this article is a co-founder of War Room: Pandemic.