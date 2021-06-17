A stunning, official election document has revealed major technical, mechanical, and human errors in Democratic-run Fulton County, Georgia, per a Freedom of Information Act request by John Solomon’s Just The News website.

The document, entitled “Unabridged Notes Detailing Everything Witnessed Nov 2-Nov 7, 2020” was put together by Seven Hill Strategies on behalf of the Georgia Secretary of State and represents an official accounting of major errors conducted in the state ostensibly “won” by Joe Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes.

A vast number of technical issues appeared to plague Fulton County’s prolonged election count, including incorrect ballots being delivered; ballots being inseparable; opening machines failing; scanning machines failing; and more.

At one point in the document the real-time auditor reveals a temporary staffing agency Happy Faces was being used to supply counting staff. A pair were overheard in an elevator, where one asked if the other was “ready for a long night,” to which the second replied, “Yeah. I’m ready to fuck shit up.”

The auditor notes: “What is Happy Faces doing to vet the people who they are sending to make sure that they are not sending in people who do actually want to ‘f*ck sh*t up?”

The document, below, also reveals a string of “chain of custody” issues surrounding ballots and the integrity of their transportation, as well as issues surrounding transparency, lack of access for Republican Party monitors, and incompetent election officials.

One entry from Saturday, November 7th at 3:15pm states: “State Farm security guard hasn’t verified which GOP observers can come in. She literally just told them that ‘Democratic observers are allowed in and not Republican’ bc she didn’t have their names.”

Another notes how Shaye Moss – made famous by a number of curious incidents surrounding ballots being pulled out from underneath tables – told the temporary workers to stop showing up, and that “Fulton staff will handle it from here.”

The auditor states: “They are desperate now but not accepting help; sounds like territoriality.”

You can, and should, read the whole document below: