Jussie Smollett Admits Gay Wanking Relationship With Hoax ‘MAGA Country’ Attacker.





Jussie Smollett has admitted to masturbating next to his alleged assailant in a public bathhouse in Boystown, Chicago, while high on various illegal narcotics, prior to his staged attack in 2019.

During yesterday’s trial testimony by Smollett, the actor described meeting Abimbola Osundario at a club in 2017, where they both used cocaine and cannabis, before going to the bathhouse together. While at the bathhouse, both men used more drugs together and “made out.”

According to Smollett, “there was some touching.” Both men went back to the bathhouse again on a different occasion, where there were further sexual interactions, and they masturbated next to each other.

Osundario is a key witness for the prosecution. Last week, he told jurors that Smollett recruited him to stage the now infamous “hate crime” wherein Smollett alleged that two men beat him up while shouting, “This is MAGA country” before leaving a noose around his neck. The “attack” was soon found to be a hoax. Osundario said the pair had never had a sexual relationship.

Smollett’s statements on the sexual relationship may be part of the defense’s argument that the faux-attack was carried out by the Osundario brothers for reasons other than to grab the attention of producers and executives of Smollett’s TV show, “Empire,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

Smollett’s defense has attempted to argue that Osundario’s brother, Olabinjo, is a homophobe. Smollett stated that Olabingo, “kind of freaked [him] out.” However, prosecutors used surveillance footage of Smollett and the brothers driving around together as evidence of a “dry run” prior to the faux-attack.

The prosecution has argued that Smollett staged the attack after being disappointed by the public response to hate mail he received while filming Empire. Both brothers have testified that Smollett told them to yell “this is MAGA country” during the fake assault, as this was related to the alleged hate mail.

After receiving the hate mail, Smollett was provided additional security on set, but refused to have security take him home.

Smollett’s mother, five siblings, godmother, and multiple other supporters were in the front row of the trial while he testified to his sexual relationship with his “assailant.” Reporters have noted that Smollett spoke quietly but was smiling during parts of his testimony.



