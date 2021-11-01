Majority of Americans Demand Fauci Resigns.





A Hill-HarrisX poll has found a majority of American voters think Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, Anthony Fauci, should resign. Fifty-two percent (52 percent) of respondents said Fauci should leave his position, while 48 were opposed.

The new data reveals how far the public’s faith in Fauci has fallen, with a similar survey from June showing most Americans back then wanted Fauci to stay in post.

When the Hill-HarrisX poll asked the same question of likely voters earlier this year (between June 17th-18th), fifty-eight percent (58 percent) of respondents said Fauci should not resign. In the same poll, forty-two percent (42 percent) of respondents believed that he should.

Data from the June poll, contrasted with the most recent, shows a twelve percent (12 percent) point increase in Democrats who now feel Fauci should resign.

Over the same time period, just nine percent of Republicans shifted from forty-seven percent (47 percent) to fifty-three percent (53 percent) supporting the notion that Fauci should resign from his position as chief medical advisor.

In recent weeks, news broke that Fauci lied repeatedly in regards to gain-of-function research being funded and supported by the National Institutes of Health. His character and work has been further scrutinized by consistent evidence that Fauci and his colleagues were involved in brutal, disgusting abuse of animals for “medical” purposes. These reports, plus the flip-flopping over COVID-19 information, restrictions, and mandates has led to a fairly bleak perception of the doctor.

Earlier this year, National Geographic released an exhaustive documentary on Fauci . The work was supported by critics but received some of the worst viewer and online reviews of any film in the last quarter-century. The documentary focused on Fauci’s work in AIDS research and the Ebola pandemic, while barely scratching the surface of COVID-19.



