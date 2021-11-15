MISDEMEANOR FROM HELL: Defiant Bannon Tells Biden He Picked The Wrong Target in Fiery Courthouse Speech.





Washington, D.C. – A defiant Stephen K. Bannon emerged from the D.C. federal courthouse this afternoon promising to deliver Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Nancy Pelosi the “misdemeanor from hell” following his indictment on two counts related to an unconstitutional contempt of Congress charge.

Bannon, 67, emerged several hours after his first appearance before a D.C. court and used the specter of Hunter Biden’s “hard drive from hell” to frame his opposition to the case against him.

“I’m telling you right now, this is going to the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden ordered Merrick Garland to prosecute me, from the White House lawn, when he got off Marine One,” Bannon alleged, alluding to a politically-motivated prosecution the likes of which America has never seen.

“We’re going to go on the offense,” he added. “We’re tired of playing defense.”

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Bannon lawyer Douglas Schoen described his long career at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and insisted: “This is unheard of, to force a person to violate the invocation of executive privilege… I represented the American Civil Liberties Union for more than 20 years… this is an issue that the American Civil Liberties Union should be on our side with.”

Watch:



