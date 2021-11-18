POLL: Bannon/O’Keefe Targeting Viewed as Politically Motivated by Majority of Voters.





The charges faced by former Trump White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon and the raid of right-wing reporter James O’Keefe’s home are both viewed as “politically motivated” by a majority of American voters, a new Rasmussen poll has revealed.

Seen exclusively by The National Pulse, the latest Rasmussen data comes in the same week Bannon, 67, pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ to two misdemeanor charges for alleged Contempt of Congress.

Bannon refused to co-operate with a Democrat-led commission’s attempts to break the convention of Executive Privilege which guards the communications of Presidents of the United States for national security and to enshrine the separation of powers under the U.S. system of government.

O’Keefe, 37, had his home raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) earlier this month after authorities suspected him of involvement in the publication of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s 40-year-old daughter. The diary – the veracity of which is all but confirmed by the FBI’s interest – alleges Ashley was forced to shower with her father, President Joe Biden, at a young age:

“Was I molested? I think so – I can’t remember specifies but I do remember trauma – I remember not liking the Woolzacks house; I remember somewhat being sexualized with Caroline; I remember having sex with friends @ young age, showers with my dad (probably not appropriate).”

Now, new data shows that the persecution of both men – Bannon by Congressional Democrats and the Department of Justice (DOJ) and O’Keefe by the FBI – is viewed by the public as politically motivated.

Fifty-five per cent of people said the prosecution of Bannon is politically motivated, while just 34 per cent said it was not. Eleven per cent said they were unsure.

Fifty-two per cent of likely voters said the targeting of James O’Keefe for doing news reporting is politically motivated, while 29 per cent disagreed. Twenty per cent were unsure.

Bannon carries the support of almost every demographic group in America in the poll, with a majority only amongst Democrat voters (35-54%) believing the prosecution is not political. Amongst White, Black, Young, Older, Male and Female likely voters, Bannon comes out on top of Biden and the DOJ.

Moderate voters also backed Bannon by 47 to 36 per cent with 17 per cent unsure.

When asked how important is it that the DOJ and the FBI avoid interfering in the political process, 64 per cent said it was “very important,” while 18 per cent said it was “somewhat important”. Only nine per cent said it was “not very

or “not at all important,” while a further nine per cent were unsure.



