POLL: Cancel Culture is Cancelled.





A new Rasmussen poll sponsored by The National Pulse has found that seventy-two percent (72 percent) of people who responded to a telephone and online survey believe “cancel culture” is out of control. Respondents also stated that free speech should be protected against censorship.

The news comes as Virginia voters rejected far-left candidate Terry McAuliffe in favor of moderate Republican Glenn Youngkin.

“Cancel culture” is defined as a form of censorship that harms the careers and reputations of public figures who may do or say something that could be argued as offensive.

The poll also found that seventy-five percent (75 percent) of respondents believed that protecting free speech is more important than protecting people from speech that is offensive. Only sixteen percent (16 percent) of respondents disagreed.

Twenty-seven percent (27 percent) of Democrats were found to be in support of protecting people from speech more so than protecting freedom of speech. Only nine percent (9 percent) of Republicans felt similarly. Unaffiliated responders were eleven percent (11 percent) in support of protecting people from speech.

The survey was conducted between October 28-28 2021 by Rasmussen Reports sponsored by The National Pulse. Of those respondents who were Very Familiar with cancel culture, seventy-eight percent (78 percent) felt it had gotten out of control. When broken down by racial group, Americans of every race overwhelmingly felt that cancel culture was out of control.

Seventy one percent (71 percent) of whites, seventy-three percent (73 percent) of blacks, and seventy-six percent (76 percent) of other minorities think that cancel culture has gotten out of control. In a follow-up question, seventy-six percent (76 percent) of whites, seventy-three percent (73 percent) of blacks, and seventy-one percent (71 percent) of other minorities felt it was more important to protect free speech than to protect people from speech that is offensive.

