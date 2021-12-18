READ: FOX Implements Hardline Vax Mandate, ‘Testing No Longer an Alternative’.





FOX, including Fox News, has implemented a sweeping new vaccine mandate for its New York City employees as made clear in a communication to staff seen by The National Pulse.

“You are receiving this email because you are a New York City Based Employee,” the e-mail from FOX Human Resources begins, before going on to outline the new regulations for working on premises in New York.

“As you are probably aware, Mayor de Blasio announced a vaccine mandate for in-person workers that includes all companies in the private sector.

“The timing and the ramifications of this mandate are very unfortunate, but we must take timely actions to be compliant by December 27.

“Under the mandate, beginning December 27, all workers in New York City who perform in-person work, including FOX employees, must show proof of receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Workers will then have 45 days to show proof of their second dose (for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines).

“As a result of this mandate, COVID-19 testing will no longer be an alternative to vaccination in New York City as of December 27.

“This mandate prohibits unvaccinated employees from working at FOX New York offices as of December 27.”

The news is likely to irk Fox News viewers who have become accustomed to many of the network’s anchors and personalities taking an anti-mandate position on television. Now, most if not all of the FOX staff must be vaccinated to work out of the prestigious New York studios in Manhattan.

Just three days ago FOX Business reported incredulously on Google’s decision to remove employees who had not been vaccinated.



