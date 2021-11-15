REVEALED: Jan 6 Commission Chairman Bennie Thompson Backed Extremist, Secessionist Group Seeking Violent U.S. Takeover.





Rep. Bennie Thompson, the January 6th Commission Chairman, threw his support behind a secessionist group called the Republic of New Afrika (RNA), an unearthed video has revealed.

According to Just The News, Thompson uttered support for the guerilla warfare secessionist group who attempted to take control of several U.S. states in exchange for peace with law enforcement throughout the 20th century.

Thompson’s advocacy on behalf of the RNA has been well documented in newspaper clippings, video footage, FBI and local law-enforcement archives. From this evidence, Thompson has been found to blame law enforcement for instigating violence that led to the murder of police officers and brutal attacks on an FBI agent while in contact with RNA group members.

The RNA has threatened guerilla warfare in the United States since its founding in 1968. The group has been linked to two shootouts: one in New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, and one in Jackson, MS, where two bombs were found inside of a house raided by the FBI. During the second raid, one officer was killed, with a second wounded along with an FBI agent.

After these violent incidents, Thompson sided with the RNA. He went so far as to suggest law enforcement should allow the group to proliferate despite their violent methods. Of the FBI actions against the RNA, he said, “I believe this is an attempt on part of law enforcement officials to stop the Republic from building its community.”

By that point, the FBI had already determined that the group were engaged in multiple violent crimes, and were attempting to stage takeovers of Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia.

In March 1969, an FBI memo described the RNA as a “black extremist separatist organization.” The group was formed with the explicit purpose of “[forming] a ‘Black Government or Black Nation’ that would negotiate with the United States for several southern states in return for domestic tranquility.”

As recently as 2013, Thompson campaigned for RNA’s former vice president Chokwe Lumumba to be mayor of Jackson, MS. Lumumba was successful in his campaign, but died suddenly shortly after his election. Thompson referred to Lumumba as a friend, having known him since 1974.

Thompson is not alone in his radicalized left support, as Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois founded the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers in 1968. A year prior, in 1967, armed Black Panthers stormed the state capitol in California.

Both Rush and Thompson have come out against former President Donald Trump. Rush went so far as to state that Trump wanted to instigate a race war.

Read more at Just The News.



