SCALP: NY’s ‘Indefinite Detention’ Lawmaker Rescinds Authoritarian Bill After National Pulse Exposé.





A bill that would have granted the government of New York State the right to remove and detain unvaccinated individuals indefinitely has been pulled from consideration by the lawmaker responsible for its introduction: Assemblyman Nick Perry.

Last week The National Pulse reported that the bill could be voted upon during New York’s next legislative session, which begins on January 5th. Bill A416 presented a serious risk to the basic liberties of all Americans in the state of New York, particularly those related to their right to choose whether or not to receive medical treatment and vaccinations.

Following the article, Assemblyman Nick Perry pulled it from consideration, citing “conspiracy theorists” as his reason. No conspiracy theories have ever emerged from the bill. Rather, Assemblyman Perry appears to be caving following a widespread public interest in his wishes to indefinitely detain people based on their health condition.

The Brooklyn-based Democrat claimed: “conspiracy theorists, and those who spread misinformation online are once again trolling social media, posting concocted stories about A.416.”

The language in Bill A416 is purposefully vague. For example, the bill would have “require(d) an individual who has been exposed to or infected by a contagious disease to complete an appropriate, prescribed course of treatment, preventive medication or vaccination.”

However, the bill did not note what type of disease an individual or group would have to be exposed to in order to be held indefinitely.

Perry’s work, for example, would have technically allowed individuals with HIV/AIDS to be held and never be released back into society.

Following Perry’s embarrassing climbdown, corporate news outlets are reporting without reference or citation, that Perry introduced A416 in response to concerns over the Ebola virus. Two Americans contracted Ebola, neither of whom died.

Perry’s response to these two Ebola cases, therefore, was to propose that anyone with any type of contagious disease, or suspected contagious disease, should be held in a government facility, against their will, for an indefinite amount of time.

In January 2021, Perry defended Bill A416, saying “there may be the need for people to be protected from a person or persons carrying a very deadly and transmittable virus, and this bill is designed to ensure that our government could lawfully act to protect all the people.”

However, it took almost an entire year and a National Pulse exposé for Perry to finally remove the bill from consideration.

In response to Perry’s bill, the Chair of the New York State Republican Party, Nick Langworthy, said, “the fact this bill was drafted and introduced gives you an incredible insight into the totalitarian, sociality mentality of New York Democrats.”



