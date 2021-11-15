REVEALED: Rep. Adam Schiff Met With Former Chairman Of Chinese Communist Party’s Foreign Influence Operations.





Rep. Adam Schiff met with a Chinese Communist Party official previously responsible for spearheading the regime’s foreign influence operations on a visit to Washington, D.C. sponsored by the China-United States Exchange Foundation, The National Pulse can reveal.

The foundation, known as ‘CUSEF’ for short, has been flagged by the U.S. government for seeking to “influence foreign governments to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

A key promoter of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and leading member of the unconstitutional January 6th committee, Rep. Schiff met with officials from the documented Chinese Communist Party-linked foreign influence group in October 2009.

Schiff recently turned his attention to former Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon, a known “China hawk,” raising questions as to whether or not the Congressman for California’s 28th Congressional district is working to neutralize critics of the Chinese Communist Party.

The China-United States Exchange Foundation’s (CUSEF) website reveals it “sponsored the visit” of Chinese Communist Party official Xu Kuangdi to the U.S., including a stop in Washington, D.C.

The former Mayor of Shanghai, Xu also served as the Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the “highest-ranking entity overseeing” China’s controversial “United Front Work Department.”

The United Front has been described by the U.S. government as a comprehensive foreign influence operation that Beijing uses to “co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence foreign governments to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

Beyond Xu’s leadership role within the United Front, his trip sponsor CUSEF functions as one of several United Front groups weaponized by the Chinese Communist Party to target American elites.

CUSEF’s website highlights Rep. Schiff as one of Xu’s key meetings during his visit to Washington, D.C.:

In Washington D.C., Professor Xu met with Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Congressman David Wu (D-OR) and representatives of think tanks.

The National Pulse has previously revealed how CUSEF has obtained “favorable coverage” from American journalists and former Congressmen, by offering free trips to China according to Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) filings. The trips function as part of CUSEF’s broader effort to “effectively disseminate positive messages to the media, key influencers and opinion leaders, and the general public” regarding the Chinese Communist Party.



