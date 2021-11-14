Trump Blasts ‘Radicalized’ Left, Says No One Has Faced Persecution Like Steve Bannon.





Former President Donald J. Trump released a new statement today regarding Steve Bannon and the state of America.

The statement reads as follows:

This Country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also. If they would not be so tough with China, Russia, and the world, who no longer respect us, maybe our Country would not be failing at a level at which we have never seen before. We never talk about making our country great, and it is now heading in an unthinkable direction with the Afghanistan withdrawal, open Borders, Inflation, Woke everything, and so much more. The USA is a radicalized mess!

On Friday, November 12th, the 45th President’s adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with an unconstitutional, partisan subpoena issued by the House January 6th select committee.

Listen:



