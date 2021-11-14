



Axios, one of the leading D.C.-based corporate media outlets, has admitted that reporting surrounding the now infamous Trump-Steele dossier was “one of the most egregious journalistic errors in modern history,” in an article slamming news-media colleagues for the years of fake news reporting.

“…the media’s response to its own mistakes has so far been tepid,” wrote Sara Fischer on Sunday morning, as it becomes increasingly clear to the nation’s journalistic class that not only were they willingly duped for years, but that they have made almost no efforts to correct their outright falsehoods.

Axios also reports:

Outsized coverage of the unvetted document drove a media frenzy at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency that helped drive a narrative of collusion between former President Trump and Russia.

It also helped drive an even bigger wedge between former President Trump and the press at the very beginning of his presidency.



Driving the news: In wake of the key source’s arrest and further reporting on the situation, The Washington Post on Friday corrected and removed large portions of two articles.

The article also takes aim at CNN, MSNBC, Mother Jones, the Wall Street Journal, and others:

CNN and MSNBC did not respond to requests for comment about whether they planned to revisit or correct any of their coverage around the dossier Mother Jones Washington bureau chief David Corn began reporting about the dossier prior to the 2016 election. Asked by Wemple whether he planned to correct the record, Corn said,” My priority has been to deal with the much larger topic of Russia’s undisputed attack and Trump’s undisputed collaboration with Moscow’s cover-up.” Corn did not respond to a request to speak on the record with Axios. The Wall Street Journal told Axios, “We’re aware of the serious questions raised by the allegations and continue to report and to follow the investigation closely.”



On Friday, The Washington Post removed massive portions of two articles published in March 2017 and February 2019.

The paper’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, said the outlet could no longer stand by those elements of the story. More corrections and retractions are expected. The National Pulse was one of the very few news outlets to outright challenge ‘The Russia Lie’.



