The Department of Justice’s far-left legal mind at the forefront of stopping election audits and harming ballot integrity once railed against the very same kind of private election funding that her former employer Mark Zuckerberg engaged in during the 2020 election cycle.

Pamela Karlan – believed by many to be the brain behind the pro-election fraud, partisan operation inside the Department of Justice – once bemoaned big corporate spending on elections, The National Pulse can reveal.

Speaking in 2012 at Robert H. Jackson lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, Karlan declared: “If you allow unlimited spending on elections, money will be translated into votes. Over time that will undermine our democracy.”

She went on to describe a situation in Montana, where corporations spent money to buy political figures including judges – a practice commonly used by corporate billionaires such as Karlan’s own ally George Soros.

Robert H. Jackson was a Democrat Supreme Court Justice who failed – when the opportunity was given – to oppose racial segregation in America.

But Karlan also worked for the Facebook Oversight Board. The same Facebook that saw founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg plough hundreds of millions of dollars in private, corporate cash into districts around America with a view to increasing left-wing vote turnouts.

Virtually all of Zuckerberg’s money, which was funneled through the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), worked to boost turnout for Biden.

Proving the partisan conflict of interest, leaders from the CTCL overpowered and overruled local election authorities and, through coercion, accessed mail-in ballots ahead of the election.

Now, Pamela Karlan is the lead operative inside the Department of Justice determining Biden’s response to election audits around the country.

This past week, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Karlan’s first operation: suing the state of Georgia for attempting to secure their elections.

Claiming racial justice, the former anti-Trump impeachment witness Karlan now asserts members of the African American communities would be aided by the big corporate cash she once decried.

In reality, Georgia’s new voting laws simply seek to limit partisan corruption that plagues elections around the Western world. Political activists will no longer be allowed to give free things to people in line to vote, and external and unaccountable processes for voting (such a “drop boxes”) will be restricted.