A Fauci Funded Study Turned Monkeys Transgender… Seriously.





America’s chief COVID-19 architect Anthony Fauci awarded over $200,000 at the height of the pandemic to research injecting hormones into male monkeys to transition them into females.

The scientists receiving the taxpayer-funded grants from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the same agency used to fund the Wuhan Institute of Virology, injected male monkeys with female hormones in an effort to understand why transgender women reportedly experience higher rates of HIV.

Scientists planned to evaluate how the injected hormones altered the males’ immune systems to determine if feminizing hormones had an adverse effect on the strength of immune systems. If so, researchers believed this weakening of the immune system could be responsible for their increased likelihood of becoming HIV positive.

The monkeys used in the experiment are bred specifically for US government research at an annual cost of millions of dollars to taxpayers, according to government documents published by transparency group White Coat Waste Project.

The National Institutes of Health grant database, which has been taken offline at the height of the controversy over Fauci’s relationship with the Wuhan lab, reveals the project began in December 2020 and is set to conclude in November 2022.

The project has already received $205,562 in funding in 2022, following $272,626 distributed in 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study published under the grant – “A nonhuman primate model to study the immunological effects of feminizing hormone therapy in transgender women” – dedicates in opening summary to explaining the “social injustices” faced by “transgender persons”:

“HIV/AIDS thrives in the margins of society, where low education, unstable housing, and poverty heighten people’s vulnerability to HIV. No population is more affected by these social injustices than transgender persons.”

The study follows the National Institutes of Health agency leader funneling millions of taxpayers dollars to the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Wuhan Institute of Virology, which recently announced they would only hire researchers committed to serving “socialist” goals.



