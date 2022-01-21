Illegal Aliens Can Now Use Their Own Arrest Warrants to Travel Through U.S. Airports.





Criminal illegal migrants can now use their arrest warrants a form of identification, according to R. Carter Langston, the press secretary for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). He noted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrest warrants are now considered acceptable forms of I.D. for non-US nationals.

The statement was posted to Twitter by Bill Melugin and follows Daily Caller reporting on the matter:

“As part of routine requests from Congress, TSA Administrator David Pekoske responded to questions regarding identity verification for non-citizens at airport security checkpoints via correspondence received on January 7th, 2022.

“For non-citizens and non-US nationals who do not otherwise have acceptable forms of ID for presentation at security checkpoints, TSA may also accept certain DHS-issued forms, including ICE form I-200 (Warrant for Arrest of an Alien). Additionally, if a non-US/Canadian citizen presents one of these alternate forms of ID, the Transportation Security Officer will look at the DHS-issued document for an alien identification number (A-file) and validate the document one of two ways… All passengers whose identity is verified through alternate procedures receive additional screening before being allowed into the secure area of the airport.”

The statement was released just days after a terrorist, Malik Faisal Akram, entered the US and held four Jewish men at gun point in a Dallas synagogue for ten hours before they were able to escape. Akram somehow flew directly to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York before making his way to Dallas.

It would appear that airports are now acting as open borders, similarly to the southern border with Mexico, where human traffickers and child sex offenders enter on a regular basis. Though the statement suggests that passengers identified via their DHS documentation will go through secondary screening, there was no guarantee that criminals would be refused entry to the country.

The second screenshot of the statement continued:

“Based on the totality of documentation provided in attempts to verify an airline traveler’s identity, the TSA Federal Security Director at the airport may deny the prospective passenger access to the sterile area.”

NEW: In a statement to @FoxNews, TSA confirms they are allowing illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants as ID at airport security checkpoints. They receive additional screening, and their DHS documents are validated by cross checking CBP databases. pic.twitter.com/U2PjCrOkgH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 21, 2022



