



The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which manipulated bat coronaviruses resembling COVID-19 to become deadlier to humans, appears to have carried out similar research on influenza, The National Pulse can reveal.

An article posted to the Chinese-language website of the military-linked lab, which many public health and intelligence officials believed to be the source of COVID-19, details how researchers sought various avian influenza viruses (AIV) that had “zoonotic potential with human infections.”

The post, titled “Scientist in WIV achieves a progress in study on reassortment of influenza viruses,” details how Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers hunted these viruses in the wild.

“In this study, by collaboration with Prof. Qiyun Zhu in Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Prof. Hualan Chen in Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Prof. Jie Cui in WIV, carried out surveillance of AIVs in ducks, geese and the environment of a community in Hunan province, China, from 2014–2015,” explains the summary.

Using these samples, collected in a similar method to the lab’s bat coronavirus studies, Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers also “isolated multiple co-circulated AIVs including H3N2, H3N8, and H5N6, and, most importantly, a novel reassortant: H3N6.”

“Phylogenetic analyses suggest that H3N6 is highly likely derived from H5N6, which has recently been shown to have zoonotic potential with human infections. Studies with mammalian cell lines and a mouse model indicate that four selected AIVs of duck or goose origin can infect MDCK and A549 cells but have low pathogenicity in mice,” adds the lab.

“They propose that a potential co-circulation of multiple subtypes including H5N6 in local area may result in the production of novel subtypes such as H3N6 by gene reassortment.”

The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s unearthed influenza research follows the lab manipulating “killer” bat coronaviruses as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s lab’s efforts to find strains capable of “direct human infection.”

These studies, which have seen most of their findings hidden by the Chinese Communist Party, were funded by taxpayer dollars directed to the lab by National Institutes of Health agency leader Anthony Fauci.



