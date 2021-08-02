BOMBSHELL: Former National Intelligence Director Says ‘Every Piece Of Evidence’ Proves COVID-19 Leaked From Wuhan Lab.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe asserted that “every piece of evidence” he witnessed – including the “most sensitive intelligence” – demonstrates that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

While arguing that the Chinese Communist Party shouldn’t be allowed to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in a Fox News op-ed, Ratcliffe emphasized how he based his theories on COVID-19’s origins off of the “most sensitive intelligence” while serving as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI):

I had access to all of the U.S. government’s most sensitive intelligence related to the pandemic. My informed opinion is that the lab leak theory isn’t just a “possibility,” at the very least it is more like a probability, if not very close to a certainty.

“More than 18 months after the virus first leaked into the world, I still have not seen a single shred of scientific evidence or intelligence that the virus outbreak was a naturally occurring “spillover” that jumped from an animal to a human,” he adds while rebuking the Chinese Communist Party and American scientific establishment-approved “lab leak” theory.

Ratcliffe also repeatedly slams the regime’s robust cover-up:

Conversely, although the Chinese Communist Party has gone to great lengths to ensure there is no “smoking gun,” every piece of evidence I have seen points to the pandemic’s origin being a leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Quite simply, the lab leak theory is the only one supported by science, intelligence and common sense,” he summarizes.

Ratcliffe concludes by highlighting how the Chinese Communist Party “has not provided any exculpatory evidence in a crime that had devastating impacts on nearly every person on earth because, in short, they can’t.”