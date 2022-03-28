Fauci’s COVID-Origins Allies, the EcoHealth Alliance, Boosted Investment Income by 350% Since Pre-Pandemic.





Financial disclosures from EcoHealth Alliance reveal that the controversial nonprofit collaborating with the Wuhan Institute of Virology experienced a nearly 350 percent surge in investment income following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Run by notorious COVID-19 origins propagandist and Chinese Communist Party-funded researcher Peter Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance received funding worth millions of dollars from Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Health (NIH) agency to work on “killer” viruses with the Wuhan lab. Summaries of the joint research – now wiped from the Chinese lab’s website – reveal scientists creating “chimeric” viruses that spread in humans at rates “equivalent to epidemic strains of SARS-CoV.”

Following EcoHealth’s “longtime” collaborations with Wuhan, the American nonprofit experienced a sizable surge in its investment income, according to the group’s 990 filings and analysis by ProPublica.

In the Fiscal Year 2019, which runs until June 30th, EcoHealth reported $81,277 in investment income. The following Fiscal Year, which encompasses the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, EcoHealth Alliance reported $359,381 in investment income.

The sizable shift in income amounts to a 342.2 percent increase.

In the six preceding years, EcoHealth’s investment income never broke $70,000, with the 2020 income representing, on average, a massive 480.9 percent increase. This nearly six-fold increase in investment income followed the years 2011 and 2012, where EcoHealth Alliance’s investment income averaged $113,737.

EcoHealth Alliance’s 2020 investment revenue still represents a 216 percent increase in comparison to 2011 and 2012, which are the oldest years that analysis of investments from 990 filings have been found for.

The figures are calculated from three sources: “investment income (including dividends, interest and other similar amounts),” “income from investment of tax-exempt bond proceeds,” and the sale of “securities” and “other.”

EcoHealth Alliance’s unearthed financial gains follow The National Pulse revealing another Fauci-funded researcher, Dr. Ralph Baric, for giving a presentation on how to profit from pandemics.

“So if you ever want to be prepared and make money in the next pandemic, if that’s what you want to do, buy stock in Hazmat suit makers and protective clothing or companies that make antiviral drugs for that particular pandemic,” he notes.



