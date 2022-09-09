



WASHINGTON, D.C. – On August 2nd, President Biden appointed Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, as the White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator. Also the CDC’s Division Director for HIV Prevention, he previously served in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration in the New York City Health Department.

Daskalakis is known for his efforts in the world of HIV and other diseases affecting the LGBTQ+ community, having attended New York University Medical School, followed by a residency, fellowship, and additional masters degree from Harvard Medical School. In an interview with The Atlantic in 2014, he said “I learned my bedside manner from East Village drag queens.” He attended Columbia University as an undergraduate and was a “general and religion double major.” Raised by Greek Orthodox immigrants in Arlington, Virginia, a review of Dr. Daskalakis’s social media presence reveals a penchant for pentagrams and other Satanic symbolism, The National Pulse can reveal.

Daskalakis’s social media presence is disturbing, to say the least. Alongside his partner Michael MacNeal, the pair launched a “goth” gym in New York, which originally ran out of the high-profile Equinox gym chain, before spinning off into its own brand based in a former gay nightclub that in turn had taken over an old church in Manhattan: Monster Cycle.

Monster Cycle’s social media pages are full of references to Satanism, the devil, burning crosses, and pentagrams, and more. While the gym got fawning coverage from the New York Times (below) in 2014, its review on “SweatConcierge” made references to “alarming” imagery and “terrifying” co-ed locker rooms.

“There’s light even in darkness,” MacNeal told the New York Post in the same year – which correlates directly with a quote tattooed across the chest of Joe Biden’s monkeypox co-ordinator, his partner Dr. Daskalakis.

“I have learned there is light even in the darkest places,” Daskalakis’s tattoo of a pentagram reads. He also has ink showing the corpse of a dead creature, as well as a serpent, a head with three eyes, and what appears to be a Saint-like figure or even a depiction of Jesus Christ across his stomach.

It’s not the only reference to Christ the pair – Daskalakis and MacNeal – make in their social media posts. A series of images from 2012 appear to depict a seance, or Ouija board ceremony with a lit crucifix depicting Jesus Christ, laying on a pentagram on the table.

Another image from the same night shows MacNeal with a producer friend, Bianca Grey, using the Ouija board with the crucifix. Another image, from 2011, shows Daskalakis appearing to mock Christ in the depiction of the Last Supper.

The concerning imagery and association hardly stops there. An October 2011 image shows the White House staffer wearing a pentagram helmet with an upside-down cross above it. MacNeal, in the background, appears to be wearing a crown of thorns.

Further pentagram imagery can be seen scattered across the Monster Cycle’s social media pages featuring either of the pair, or their friends. A 2014 post on Facebook states: “We’ll steal your soul.”

One of the accounts Daskalakis follows on Instagram is The Satanic Temple TV, which describes its mission statement as:

We will entertain and challenge, delight and disgust. We will explore the artistic, political and transgressive roots of modern Satanism. We will give voice to our diverse communities as Satanists, atheists and social justice activists in a global society.

The pair – MacNeal and Daskalakis – also appear to have been “married” in a dark and occult ceremony in 2013. Prior to meeting MacNeal, Daskalakis did not have the plethora of occult tattoos he now sports.

A year prior, the pair saw reality drag star Sharon Needles in concert. Needles was found, in that year, to be using explicitly racist imagery in performances, as well as deploying the “n-word” freely. At the time, a denial was issued, but others have since expressed similar experiences with Needles, alleging 9/11 jokes, as well as frequent use of the word n*gger.

In 2021, Needles was accused of exposing a 15-year-old fan to drugs and alcohol, as well as images of his penis, and inappropriate touching. His accuser, Annecy, said the drag queen “gave me weed shotguns pretty much kissed me on the mouth a billion times,” later adding, “beer is gross Sharon made me try it and I spat it everywhere.”

MacNeal tagged his tweet about Needles, “#HellYeah” which is also a strapline for his occult gym.

Daskalakis’s work has been lauded by leading gay magazine The Advocate, which published another Biden hire – Sam Brinton – defending a website called ‘Rent Boy’ that was known for connecting older homosexual men with boys.

During the period of writing this article, Daskalakis has taken his Instagram page private, although The National Pulse has archived much of the content.

