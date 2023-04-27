Yes, mRNA Vaccines Are Being Used on Animals in the US Food Supply.





There is growing controversy over the use mRNA vaccines in animals entering the US food supply. What consequences the use of such vaccines might have on our health is top of those concerns.

Attorney Tom Renz raised the issue with an article about the technology and, in particular, the passage of a food labelling bill through the Missouri Senate which is receiving ferocious pushback from Big Agriculture and its political representatives.

“This is a nightmare scenario whereby people’s genetics are potentially altered with ‘factory foods’ without them even knowing,” Renz wrote.

He has drawn attention to the fact that not only has mRNA vaccine technology for livestock been around for some time, but the idea of turning food into so-called “edible vaccines” using the technology was also being discussed as early as 2013. Will humans be administered gene-altering vaccines through the food supply – without knowledge or consent?

Renz points to the massive resistance to Missouri House Bill 1169 as evidence that “Big pharma DOES NOT WANT people to know they are going to use food to alter their genetics.” The bill would require the labelling of any food products that have the ability to alter your genes. Furthermore, it would also require informed consent for all vaccines, forms of gene therapy and medical interventions, and would force companies to disclose information about whether such treatments have transmissible effects.

According to Renz: “The lobbyists opposing this bill… are pushing to shut this bill down because factory mega-farmers like Bill Gates, the CCP, and others want to put vaccines in your food. These guys are supporting the big money but this will come at the expense of the family farmers.

“The problem is that the major factory farmers like Gates have legal teams that can set up defense shields against the torts that may come if the food supply starts poisoning people…

“Meanwhile, the small farmers will be at risk of being sued if it turns out that the food they are selling is unsafe despite the fact that most of them will not necessarily know what is happening.

“If the corn growers, soybean, cattle, and pork associations actually cared about the farmers they would be demanding the seed companies and vaccine manufacturers indemnify the small farmers for these products rather than opposing a bill that would force them to tell the farmers what they are doing.

“The corruption regarding this bill is amazing. Ultimately the labeling requirement would likely serve to protect farmers from being sued because the makers of seed and vaccines would have to make sure the farmers knew if they were putting potential gene therapies into their products. The opposition from the ag lobby is not to help the farmers, it is to help their own pockets.”

mRNA VACCINES: ALREADY USED ON LIVESTOCK.

While Big Agriculture’s antipathy to the proposal for increased transparency in Missouri’s food supply has been crystal clear, it’s been far less clear whether the mRNA technology, in any form, is already being used on livestock in the US. In response to the uncertainty, particularly with regard to the nation’s supply of beef, the National Cattleman’s Beef Association released a statement denying that mRNA vaccines are currently being used in cattle.

“There are no current mRNA vaccines licensed for use in beef cattle in the United States. Cattle farmers and ranchers do vaccinate cattle to treat and prevent many diseases, but presently none of these vaccines include mRNA technology.”

As reported by Dr Joseph Mercola, however, it turns out pork producers in the US have been using mRNA vaccines on their herds since at least 2018, a fact which appears to have totally escaped public notice until now.

The pharmaceutical giant Merck is responsible for the vaccines, which use what it calls the “Sequivity” platform. Here’s how Merck’s website describes the technology:

“A revolutionary swine vaccine platform, SEQUIVITY harnesses RNA particle technology to create customized prescription vaccines against strains of influenza A virus in swine, porcine circovirus (PCV), rotavirus and beyond. It’s supported by a sophisticated dashboard filled with comprehensive data and insights…

“Sequivity is a custom swine vaccine platform… Sequivity only targets swine pathogen gene sequences of interest. [Sequivity] Doesn’t replicate or cause disease, delivering pathogen information to the immune system… There’s no need to transfer or handle live material like autogenous, killed or modified live vaccines…

“[Sequivity] Targets existing and evolving swine pathogens, including diseases not covered by conventional swine vaccines. [Sequivity] Allows for the creation of multivalent formulations by blending RNA particles to target multiple swine pathogens in one shot.”

The Sequivity platform arose out of Merck’s purchase of Harrisvaccines, a company which was licensed to produce the very first mRNA vaccine for livestock: a vaccine for swine influenza (H3N2). Harrisvaccines was acquired by Merck in 2015, in the same year the company produced its second mRNA vaccine, for avian influenza.

Merck was not the only pharmaceutical company to attempt to develop mRNA vaccines for use in livestock – Curevac developed an mRNA rabies vaccine for pigs in 2016, for instance – but it appears to be the only one to have brought a product to market thus far.

Merck describes Sequivity as a “platform” rather than just a vaccine with good reason: because the technology can be used to produce new vaccines in a period of as little as eight weeks. Pathogens of interest can be sequenced and, once a target gene is identified, that gene can be synthesised and inserted into the RNA production platform. A new vaccine is made.

What this means, among other things, is that new mRNA vaccines can be produced quickly and effectively without the need for further safety analysis or testing, since the platform itself, and not any particular vaccine, has already been licensed for use. For critics of the existing safety protocols around licensing of vaccines and especially newer mRNA vaccines, this is far from a positive feature of the Sequivity platform.

TRANSPARENCY: THE ENEMY OF BIG PHARMA, BIG AG AND BIG GOVT.

The news may hardly be surprising to some intent observers. Transparency is scarcely in the interest of corporates. It never has been. Nor, indeed, is it in the interest of government, which has colluded with corporations since long before the pandemic to foist potentially dangerous products on an unsuspecting public.

It’s abundantly clear that, as things stand, oversight of novel ingredients and therapeutics is laughably inadequate, and has the potential to allow serious widespread harm. The FDA’s “Generally Recognised as Safe” (GRAS) system, for instance, which is used to regulate new food ingredients and additives, is simply not fit for purpose. A congressional report stated as much in 2012, but nothing has been done since to remedy the situation. Perhaps the most insane aspect of the GRAS system is the so-called “self-affirmed” route, by which a company seeking FDA approval for a new ingredient can convene its own panel of experts to judge whether the ingredient in question is safe. The evidence used to reach the decision is kept private, and does not have to be submitted as part of the application, meaning the FDA has no way of truly knowing whether the decision of the panel was sound. This self-affirmed GRAS route is being used by lab-grown meat companies like GOOD Meat to secure approval for their “cultured” foods made with immortalized cell lines, tissues that are functionally indistinguishable from cancers. The fox is effectively guarding the hen house, wrote the authors of one recent study of the GRAS system.

With regards to these mRNA vaccines, it looks like pork might have to be off the menu, unless you have a trusted local supplier who can assure you that their pigs have not been treated with this new technology. In the long term, there needs to be a massive push for oversight and accountability for the corporations that now produce so much of the food we eat. There are promising signs – Bill 1169 in Missouri, the Italian government’s decision to ban lab-grown meat – but they constitute nothing like the movement consumers will need in order take on the corrupt nexus of corporate, medical, and governmental power. And to win that fight.



