POLL: The Largest & Most Influential Young Republican Club in America Backs Trump By Over Two-Thirds.





The New York Young Republicans Club (NYYRC), the oldest and largest young Republican club in the United States, strongly favors Donald Trump as its 2024 presidential nominee, a survey of its members has revealed.

In a head-to-head battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump was the clear favorite, receiving over two-thirds – 66.88 percent of the Young Republican vote.

The results did not change when the field broadened to consider other potential candidates.

In a poll considering potential Republican nominee rivals, Donald Trump still came out on-top with 64.35 percent of the vote.

DeSantis, once considered Trump’s greatest primary threat, though yet to declare his candidacy, received a mere 27.44 percent.

Lesser-known figures include Vivek Ramaswamy, who received 3.47 percent, and Nikki Haley, who received 1.58 percent. All other candidates polled below one percent.

These surveys reflect the wider Republican voter consensus on the matter. President Trump was leading in the polls for the nomination on May 1 with a whopping 58 percent of the vote. Ron DeSantis is in second place with 22 percent, according to YouGov and CBS News.

This is a far cry from those who predicted that “Trump’s grip on the Republican Party” had loosened after the mid-terms, including establishment Republicans and corporate media news outlets.

The NYYRC was amongst the first in the nation to endorse President Trump for 2024, triggering much of the corporate-left media with its statement concerning not just the political, but also the spiritual. They doubled down on the rhetoric following the news of President Trump’s indictment, against which the group protested in Lower Manhattan. A statement at the time read:

President Trump embodies the American people—our psyche from id to super-ego—as does no other figure; his soul is totally bonded with our core values and emotions, and he is our total and indisputable champion. This tremendous connection threatens the established order.

The club has over 1,000 paying members, and recently announced that its 2023 Annual Gala will be held at Cipriani, one of the most prestigious venues in New York night life.



