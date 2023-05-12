Facebook is Censoring Title 42 Migrant Influx News.





Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has blocked The National Pulse from sharing a report on what even Joe Biden admits will be a “chaotic” influx of migrants this week in the United States, as Trump-era immigration controls expire.

While the border crisis may have seemed bad already, Title 42 expulsions authorized by then-President Donald Trump’s invocation of the Public Health Services Act in 2020 have seen off an astonishing three million migrants.

The Biden government, which has been trying to terminate the Title 42 regime since 2022, allowed them to naturally expire on Thursday, May 11th, with the President admitting this will result in a “chaotic” influx and border governors such as Greg Abbott warning a “catastrophic disaster” is looming.

The National Pulse covered the story, seeking to share it with our 425,000 followers on Facebook. But the social media platform blocked our reporting, alleging it violates “Community Standards on hate speech”:

The Facebook page for the Pulse was already being interfered with – much like the Facebook page for editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam. But this latest move could have further restricted its reach right as a new migrant crisis looks set to break on the southern border, when American citizens will be seeking news on its development.

Indeed, the site warned that further violations of its “Community Standards” could result in The National Pulse page being disabled altogether, severing a link between conservative journalists and hundreds of thousands of willing readers.

No explanation was provided as to why the likes of even CNN were permitted to speak of “about 155,000 migrants… waiting in shelters and on the streets of northern Mexican states bordering the U.S.” as they wait for Title 42 to expire, citing federal government sources, but the Pulse was not.

Mark Zuckerberg told Congress in 2018 that he could “understand” why people fear Facebook engages in “bias and political censorship” because “Facebook and the tech industry are located in Silicon Valley, which is an extremely left-leaning place.”

The National Pulse was also the first to report on Zuckerberg’s massive election interference in the 2020 presidential election: a critical node in the left’s election toolbox which some claim flipped the White House for Joe Biden.



