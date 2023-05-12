Who is Linda Yaccarino? The World Economic Forum-Aligned Exec Elon Musk Wants as Twitter CEO.





Elon Musk has reportedly settled on Linda Yaccarino – an advertising executive who has peddled far-left, “woke” ideology, and appears to be entangled with the World Economic Forum – to replace him as CEO of Twitter, or ‘X Corp’ as the company is now known.

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

As Chairman of Comcast NBCUniversal, Yaccarino, 60, interviewed Musk in April about his vision for the social media platform.

Yaccarino’s biography states she is an executive chairman of Klaus Schwab’s notorious World Economic Forum (WEF), which brings together globalist political, corporate, and non-governmental organization elites every year at the Davos resort in Switzerland to push its Great Reset agenda.

She also lists herself as chairman of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work, sits on its Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee, and is “highly engaged with the Value in Media initiative,” which is aimed at reshaping online discourse.

“Common standards would be followed so certain types of content would not exist and would certainly not be monetized through advertising,” one Value in Media report states of the WEF’s agenda for digital speech.

The Future of Work task force, meanwhile, seems as focused on incentivizing illegal immigration by allowing more migrants into host countries’ labor forces and tilting at the “gender gap” windmill as it is on the future of work as such.

In her role as a former chairman and current executive board member of the Ad Council, Yaccarino also partnered with the Biden government and its agencies “to create a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, featuring Pope Francis and reaching over 200 million Americans” from 2021 to 2022.

She served on President Trump’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition from 2018 to 2021 as well.

Joining @weareTFQ in The Equality Lounge at @Davos for the #WorldEconomicForum this week. A historic moment for the #WEF, which is chaired entirely by women this year! #womenofDavos #womenwholead @wef https://t.co/Qk2bDC2lSJ — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) January 22, 2018

Linda Woke-arino.

The WEF-linked activist appears to be committed to the far-left’s vision of diversity, inclusion, and equality, praising initiatives to make news teams “50 per cent women and 50 per cent people of color.”

As a board member of another WEF-linked organization called The Female Quotient, Yaccarino has pushed initiatives to “foster gender and economic equality” and “racial justice” in partnership with the likes of Google, Instagram, and Twitter’s pre-Musk iteration. She is also a believer in the so-called “gender gap”.

All in all, Yaccarino’s resume is unlikely to inspire much confidence in conservative and right-leaning voices – a theme clearly identified by Musk and his allies just a few hours after he announced a new CEO and Yaccarino’s name was floated:

The commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

At the time of publication, Musk had neither confirmed nor denied Yaccarino is replacing him, but he appears to be alive to people’s concerns that she would usher in a full-scale return to business as usual, claiming his “commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged”.

This is at odds with Yaccarino’s comments to Musk during their aforementioned interview, however, when she told him advertisers need to know they can “influence what you’re building” and urged him to stop tweeting after 3 a.m. because advertisers “would like to see that”.

She disagreed with the South African entrepreneur when he argued that advertiser influence of the sort she described would be “very wrong” and a “diminishment of free speech”.

“It’s more of an open feedback loop for [advertisers] to help develop Twitter into a place where they will be excited about investing more money. Product development, ad safety, content moderation — that’s what the influence is,” she suggested.

Musk’s awkward potential appointment revives the words of caution expressed by National Pulse editor Raheem Kassam in April 2022, when he warned: “There is no telling what Musk – a man who has attended a number of Chinese Communist-backed artificial intelligence conferences in recent years – will do next… We must remain on our guard, and we must not abandon the alternative platforms that have been built in recent years. We’re likely to regret it if we do.”



