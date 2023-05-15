WHO Under Fire for ‘Early Childhood Masturbation’ Guide for Kids Under 4.





The World Health Organization (WHO) is under public pressure to revoke guidance for education and health authorities which claims “sexuality education starts from birth” and pushes “the right to explore gender identities” and “early childhood masturbation” for children as young as four.

The bizarre document argues children below the age of four have “the right to ask questions about sexuality,” as well as “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body”.

The report, first published in 2010, has since been translated into a number of languages, and has been promoted and international events.

John Hayes, a Member of the British Parliament, said of the matter: “The WHO should know better than to toy with the sensitivities of children and the concerns of parents in this way.

“Childhood is a time of innocence; for imagining, fairy tales, and play and joy. A lot of these people have a very warped understanding of the character of childhood and it’s actually much simpler than they claim in their guidance.”

The news follows an intensifying campaign of sexualization of children, with French president Emmanuel Macron recently defending overtly pedophile-friendly artwork.



