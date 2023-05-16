OFFICIAL: Durham Report Exonerates Trump Over Russia Collusion Claims, Blasts ‘Biased’ FBI.





U.S. Special Counsel John Durham’s official report on the Trump-Russia investigation excoriates the FBI, finding they suffered from “confirmation bias” and never had sufficient justification to ever launch the probe.

Allegations of collusion with “the Russians”, repeated ad nauseam by the establishment media, took up an enormous amount of bandwidth throughout Donald Trump’s presidency. The fact that allegations of links between the Trump team and the Kremlin were being investigated at all lent them credibility in the eyes of many members of the public – though in the end no evidence of collusion was found.

Now, a Department of Justice (DoJ) report led by Special Counsel John Durham has found the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) relied on “raw, unanalysed and uncorroborated intelligence” to even begin the probe, and “failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law” – as did the DoJ itself.

“Throughout the duration of Crossfire Hurricane, facts and circumstances that were inconsistent with the premise that Trump and/or persons associated with the Trump campaign were involved in a collusive or conspiratorial relationship with the Russian government were ignored or simply assessed away,” the report observes, accusing officials of “confirmation bias”.

“[S]ome of those most directly involved in the… investigation had (i) expressed their open disdain for Trump, (ii) asked about when they would open an investigation on Trump, and (iii) asserted that they would prevent Trump from becoming President,” it notes.

Indeed, former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith is said to have actually “committed a criminal offense by fabricating language in an email that was material to the FBI obtaining a FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] surveillance order.”

The Durham Report notes that it is a crime to knowingly provide false information to the government, which seems to be exactly what Hillary Clinton and her campaign did with the Russia Russia Russia hoax. pic.twitter.com/LuvXrcPtKx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2023

“Cockroaches All Over Washington D.C.”

“[S]enior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities… In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump’s political opponents,” the report states.

Moreover, investigators “did not adequately examine or question these materials and the motivations of those providing them, even when at about the same time the Director of the FBI and others learned of significant and potentially contrary intelligence.”

President Trump, for his part, has given the Deep State both barrels following the report’s publication, blasting: “THEY ARE SCUM, LIKE COCKROACHES ALL OVER WASHINGTON, D.C.”

He also offered his congratulations to Special Counsel Durham for producing a report “that is being praised for its quality, importance, and professionalism, by friend and foe alike!”

