OMG! Rep. Santos Comms Chief Caught Briefing Fox Producer AGAINST Her Boss, Days After Failed Hit on Vish Burra.





The O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) has caught Naysa Woomer, communications director to embattled Congressman George Santos, telling Fox News producers that her boss is a “bad person” who she hopes will be removed from Congress. The news comes just 4 days after Woomer briefed against her MAGA colleague Vish Burra to the far-left Daily Beast blog site.

Woomer, a known Republican In Name Only (RINO) in Washington, D.C., attempted to knee-cap her colleague by briefing the far-left outlet about “unacceptable” tweets by Burra. In reality, she appears to have been the one making unacceptable comments behind her bosses back.

The Ukraine-virtue-signalling staffer, who describes herself as the “master of a witty comeback” deleted her Twitter account and locked her Instagram after her comments were published by James O’Keefe’s new outlet, OMG.

“I actually hope he does [get kicked out of Congress],” she told Fox News staffer Sean Langille in audio captured by OMG. Langille was stung by OMG the previous day, admitting on camera that Fox News terminated Tucker Carlson’s contract at the behest of Dominion Voting Systems and Big Pharma.

“He’s not a good person, sorry,” she went on, adding: “Money laundering, fraud…” in accusations apparently leveled at her own employer.

The National Pulse understands that Woomer tendered her resignation on Wednesday, May 17th, shortly after the release of the footage.

WATCH:

Communication Director for @Santos4Congress Caught on Audio Saying she “Hopes He Does” Get Kicked Out of Congress Due to “13 Charges” pic.twitter.com/Bg2ELYF8B1 — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) May 17, 2023



