Serbians Turned Over 13,500 Guns to Government. Now Their President is Threatening ‘Repressive Measures’.





Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has threatened “repressive measures” to bring gun owners to heel amidst a so-called amnesty which has already seen around 13,500 weapons turned over to the state.

Vucic, who vowed to see through an “almost complete disarming” of the Serbian public after consecutive mass shootings killed 17 people at a school and a trio of villages on May 3rd and May 4th, warned of a crackdown once the amnesty ends in early June.

“After June 8th, the state will respond with repressive measures and punishments will be very strict,” the Serbian Progressive Party leader said.

“What does anyone need an automatic weapon for? Or all these guns?”

Gun ownership rates are high in Serbia – at least by European standards – given the Balkan country’s long history of partisan activity and ethnic and religious conflict. Many weapons are held “illegally,” since the country’s constitution enshrines no rights to bear arms like the United States.

Around half of the guns and grenades turned in so far were held illegally, according to ITV News, quoting President Vucic.



