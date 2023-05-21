London Mayor’s Transport Team Bans Whites from Internships.





Transport for London (TFL) – the government arm responsible for travel across Britain’s capital city – has banned white people from applying to internships. The organization – whose chairman is London Mayor Sadiq Khan – now only accepts applications from only ethnic minorities.

The organization’s website states, to apply to the Stuart Ross Communications Internship, “you must be of Black, Asian and minority ethnic background, defined as having some African, Afro-Caribbean, Asian or other non-white heritage.”

The Stuart Ross Internship has been excluding “non-whites” for a number of years already, with many graduates of the scheme going on to work in a number of industries including local government and the Metropolitan Police.

This is not the first instance of white people being banned from trainee positions in the UK. The BBC forbade white Britons to apply to one of its media trainee positions in 2021.

Vacancies that exclude white people are lawful in the United Kingdom under the guise of “positive action.” The Equality Act (2010) allows companies to exclude white candidates provided it addresses “under-representation or disadvantage” – yet no solid legal definition of those terms exists.



