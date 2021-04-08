Matt Gaetz’s Female Staff Blast ‘False Allegations’ While NYT Makes Excuses for Bill Clinton’s Sex Abuse of Interns.

“The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” have penned an open letter in defense of their boss today, following over a week of allegations against the Floridian Congressman. The New York Times, conversely, has used the day to defend Bill Clinton’s sexual exploits.

Following a bizarre CNN interview featuring a former Air Force Intelligence Officer and a raft of wild claims involving $25,000,000 and a long-believed-dead CIA operative, the Congressman’s female staffers took aim at the still-unnamed “accusers.”

“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out,” all eight of Gaetz’s female staff said on Thursday:

“During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule. Congressman Gaetz has always been a principled and morally grounded leader. At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.”

And while women working for Gaetz condemn both the behavior he is accused of, and the farcical nature of the allegations themselves, the New York Times is busy making excuses for Democrats who have proven track records of sexual abuse.

Writing in the “paper of record” on Thursday, former NYT editorial board member Gail Collins suggested ex President Bill Clinton was entitled to a defense over his sexual exploits because he grew the U.S. economy.

Collins’s article literally states:

“Nancy Pelosi once defended President Bill Clinton after he got an intern to fellate him in the Oval Office,” Gaetz argued in an opinion piece in The Washington Examiner. This is true, and we would hope the congressman gets the same kind of loyal support the very second he presides over one of the longest economic expansions in American history.

Contrast this with the outright condemnations from Gaetz himself, and his staff, about the allegations against him.

The Congressman’s staff went on in their statement:

“In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value. Many of us started in entry-level positions and have been promoted to positions of leadership within the office. In our professional ecosystem, women are given every opportunity to advance and utilize our talents to help the country in the best possible way.

“On every occasion he has treated each and every one of us with respect. Thus, we uniformly reject these allegations as false.

“Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite. And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”

The New York Times is of course right to draw attention to the juxtaposition Democrat defenses of their own – Governor Andrew Cuomo alike, who faces his 10th named accuser, alike. It is, however, a shame they find themselves on the pro-sexual assault side. As long as the economy grows.