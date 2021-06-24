On Day 134, Biden Weakened Trump’s Orders Protecting the U.S. from China, and the Press Asked if He Was Getting a Cat.

On one hand, the Biden-Harris White House wants to fight China’s military industrial complex and malign surveillance activities. On the other hand, it doesn’t want to be “accusatory.”

Yank Investments? Sure. “Be Accusatory?” No.

Joe Biden issued an executive order expanding President Donald Trump’s blacklist of Chinese firms linked to China’s military and development of state surveillance technology. The new order clarifies the extent of the ban’s reach, adding subsidiaries of firms that appeared in the original order. The ban on new investments in the 59 companies begins August 2, 2021. Investors will have one year to fully divest.

This represents an extended time frame from Trump’s January 2021 executive order, which required investors “to have completely divested their holdings of securities of companies designated by the Defense Department as owned or controlled by the Chinese military” to divest by Nov. 11, 2021. In other words: more time to sell out America.

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci appeared on Morning Joe arguing that in order to uncover the true origins of the coronavirus, the United States should not “be accusatory” toward China.

“It’s obviously in China’s interest to find out exactly what it is,” Fauci said. “I mean, obviously you want openness and cooperation. One of the ways you can get it is don’t be accusatory. Try to get both a forensic, a scientific, and an investigational approach. I think the accusatory part about it is only going to get them to pull back even more.”

His words become eerily closer to Chinese state propaganda by the day.

A member of the “very serious” White House press corps, Yahoo News correspondent Brittany Shepherd, asked press secretary Jen Psaki about the possibility of getting a White House cat on Thursday, adding that she has “a right to ask.”

Q: Just quickly, a little update on the White House cat. Is that something that is still happening here? Our readers are asking us a lot, so I figured I have a right to ask.

PSAKI: I bet. I’ve been joking, although maybe it might be true, that we’re waiting for a bad news day for that to come out. If you see a tail wagging coming out of the briefing room, you’ll know something bad is about to happen. I don’t have any update on the cat. I know there’s a lot of interest.

In other press office news: The sensible, fame-free Biden staff must have been shocked to learn that famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz was spotted on the White House grounds preparing to photograph Psaki for an upcoming feature. The public was positively assured that glamour and fame were not Team Biden’s way of doing things, and it’s hard to imagine how Psaki was goaded into such a profile. It’s a shame no one as photogenic as Psaki worked or resided in the White House for the previous four years, or Leibovitz might have visited sooner.

Dispatch from the Biden Beach Bash.

On first lady Jill Biden’s 70th birthday, the Bidens continued their mid-week birthday getaway by taking a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, flanked by Secret Service.

Perhaps they saw some “f*ggots” or “d*kes” as Hunter Biden’s friends once opined of the area.