On Day 97, An Invitation to… Go Outside… If You’re Vaccinated… Based on Feelings.

On Day 97, the Biden team gave fully-vaccinated Americans permission to reclaim the great outdoors.

In “Many Situations,” The Vaccinated Don’t Need Masks, CDC Says.

Great news! The CDC announced that you don’t need to wear a mask outdoors. If you’re fully vaccinated. And if it’s not crowded.

“There are many situations where fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, particularly if they are outdoors,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky announced in a briefing. “Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe.” Walensky added that if you’re fully vaccinated, you can even resume some activities you enjoy indoors as long as you’re wearing a mask.

But the new guidelines are actually more restrictive than the guidelines issued in early March, which said vaccinated people could socialize indoors with other vaccinated people as well as other members of one household who were unvaccinated, but low-risk.

Asked to follow up on her tearful “impending doom” comments a few weeks ago, Walensky admitted she isn’t really feeling that way any more.

“You know, several weeks ago, when I had this feeling of impending doom and I articulated that and I had, you know, case rates going up, vaccines—vaccinations growing, but not where we needed to be, and deaths continuing to climb, as I look at the curve now, it’s stabilizing; it’s coming down,” Walensky said.

“This is a step forward because people can go out and they can take their kids to the park and not wear masks if it’s not crowded,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in Tuesday’s briefing. “You can go for a run. That’s what they’re telling you. And that’s safe if you’re vaccinated and—and not wear a mask.” Psaki added later, “The incentive is to get vaccinated so that you can enjoy the benefits of being vaccinated.”



Asked by a reporter why the new guidance doesn’t apply to everyone if the risk is so low, President Joe Biden replied, “Because the science indicates that this is the most certain way to make sure it doesn’t spread: if both people have been vaccinated—the people you’re with—and you’re outside.”

Of course, basing guidance on the standard of the “most certain way to make sure [coronavirus] doesn’t spread” would grant virtually unlimited power to public health officials to revert to a full lockdown at any time for as long as coronavirus exists.

To be clear, not wearing a mask when you’re outdoors and it’s not crowded is not a benefit of being vaccinated. It’s a benefit of being a living, breathing human being. It does not require the permission of the U.S. government. But the Biden White House would be happy to have you think it does.

“Getting Back On Track” Goes On Tour.

Following Biden’s joint address to Congress, principals and administration officials will fan out across the country for the “Getting America Back on Track” tour, Psaki announced. The president, vice president, first lady, second gentleman, and Cabinet members will make appearances in Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and North Carolina to promote Biden’s progress on vaccines and massive spending “accomplishments” in the first 100 days, as well as Biden’s next two major spending schemes: the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan.

Where’s Hunter? Lecturing your Kids!

Tulane University will welcome a distinguished guest lecturer as part of a course on media polarization this fall: Hunter Biden.

In recent weeks, the president’s son received glowing praise from the mainstream media following the release of his book “Beautiful Things,” but presumably, the warm reception of his personal memoir and suppression of coverage of his hard drive are not the topics of his lecture in the course.