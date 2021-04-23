84% of Republicans But Just 50% of Democrats Call Police “Important”.

Eighty-four percent of Republicans believe that police officers are performing a highly important job in America, while only half of Democrats agree with that statement, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll.

Respondents were asked, “Is being a police officer one of the most important jobs in our country today?”

Overall, a majority – 62 percent – said “Yes,” while 23 percent said “No,” and 15 percent said they were “Not sure.”

Sixty-seven percent of whites said “Yes,” policing is an important job, while only 49 percent of blacks said the same.

Broken down by political party, the gap was even greater, with 84 percent of Republicans saying police officers perform an important job and only 50 percent of Democrats agreeing. Only eight percent of Republicans responded “No” to the question, while 34 percent of Democrats answered “No.”

The poll also asked, “How concerned are you that the growing criticism of America’s police will lead to a shortage of police officers and reduce public safety in the community where you live?”

A majority overall – 63 percent – answered that they were concerned, of which 37 percent were “Very concerned” while 26 percent were “Somewhat concerned.” Nineteen percent said they were “Not very concerned,” 10 percent were “Not at all concerned,” and seven percent were “Not sure.” Sixty-seven percent of whites were concerned, of which 40 percent were “Very concerned” that anti-police rhetoric will lead to fewer police and less public safety. A majority–52 percent–of blacks were likewise concerned, with 32 percent being “Very concerned.”

Broken down by political party, 84 percent of Republicans were concerned about the effects of growing criticism of the police, with 59 percent being “Very concerned.”

Among Democrats, 52 percent were concerned, with only 24 percent being “Very concerned.”

On April 19, The National Pulse reported on how the District’s chief medical examiner ruled that Capitol Police officer and veteran Brian D. Sicknick, whom leftists have been insistently claiming died after being attacked by the protestors who entered the Capitol building on January 6, actually died the next day from natural causes.

Two men have been accused of assaulting Sicknick “by spraying a powerful chemical irritant at him during the siege.” Another allegation was that Sicknick was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher, but the medical ruling makes it more difficult for prosecutors to try and pursue homicide charges against the men. Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, told The Washington Post that there was no evidence Sicknick had suffered an allergic reaction to the chemicals, and added that “there was no evidence of internal or external injuries.”

The 42-year-old police officer suffered two strokes and died the day after the January 6 Capitol siege. The National Pulse was one of the first–and the few–media outlets who questioned the leftist narrative around the officer’s death.

The media tried to use Sicknick’s death as a way to attack Trump supporters, claiming that the assault with chemical irritant from Trump supporters storming the Capitol was the cause of the officer’s death.

The media ignored requests from Sicknick’s family members not to politicize the officer’s death in continuing to pursue this narrative. Of course, the evidence from the medical examiner now proves that Sicknick’s death was not a result of events at the Capitol on January 6.

Furthermore, the Rasmussen poll shows that Republicans actually are far more dedicated to supporting police officers than Democrats are. The Democrat media was just using Officer Sicknick’s death as the latest weapon to attack Trump supporters.