SURVEY: 85% Disbelieve Allegations Against Rep. Matt Gaetz.

A whopping 85 percent of National Pulse readers disbelieve the allegations of sex trafficking and impropriety leveled – without proof – against conservative firebrand Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Following a survey of 6,621 people, a vast majority said they did not believe the rumors, which have been confirmed as partisan propaganda by CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester in hidden camera footage released over a week ago.

Asked: “Do You Believe The Rumors of Rep. Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Underage Girls?” readers responded:

Yes – 583 people (9%)

No – 5,633 people (85%)

Not Sure 405 people (6%)

Last week, 95 percent of Pulse readers said Joe Biden was unfit to govern.

