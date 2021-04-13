WATCH: Leaked Video Shows CNN Director Admits Matt Gaetz Stories Are Democrat Propaganda.

In a stunning admission, Charlie Chester admits, “If the agenda say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now, he’s like this Republican. He’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and what not. So it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out.”

Chester then admits, “So we’re going to keep running these stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can’t be buried and just like settled outside court just and like, you know, if we keep pushing that, it’s helping us (CNN).”

The news comes one day after CNN published demonstrably false information about Rep. Gaetz soliciting a meeting with President Trump. No meeting was sought, and both parties denied it, but CNN – true to Chester’s words – kept the story on its front page for 24 hours.

Watch: