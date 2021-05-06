The Trump Effect: CNN Loses Nearly 1/4th of Its Viewership.

Since 2017, CNN has experienced a nearly 25 percent decrease in viewers who “regularly” go to the network for news, figures from Rasmussen Reports reveal.

The survey found that just 25% of likely U.S. Voters count CNN as their primary news source. Cross tabs reveal that this figure represents a decrease of 22 percentage points from May 2021 to May 2017.

The phenomenon was particularly pronounced among Independents and Republicans. In the same time period, the percent of Republican who regularly consumed news from CNN fell from 40 to 9 percent, and for Independents, fell from 47 to 21 percent.

“It may be that the biggest loser in last year’s election wasn’t a political candidate, but CNN, which has seen its ratings drop precipitously since former President Donald Trump left office in January,” Rasmussen Reports notes.

The drop follows Trump repeatedly hammering the network for its “fake news,” Project Veritas releasing hidden camera footage revealing the network engages in “propaganda,” and The National Pulse reporting on the outlet accepting trips in exchange for “favorable coverage” of the Chinese Communist Party.