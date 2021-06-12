EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak Claims People ‘Misunderstand The Chinese Government’ While Defending Wuhan Lab.

Peter Daszak – who served as a World Health Organization COVID-19 investigator despite having close financial and personnel ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology – appeared to defend the Chinese Communist Party from having to defend itself against the “lab leak” theory in a recent interview.

Daszak appeared to defend the Chinese Communist Party from so-called “conspiracy theories” – which count support from former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield – while speaking on a May episode of the podcast “This Week in Virology.”

“Your fourth scenario is laboratory incident, and this has been going on for a year. We started with deliberate creation, I think we’ve moved away from that. Now we’re into accidental release, and I would love to hear your thoughts on that,” the interview asks Daszak and two fellow World Health Organization COVID-19 investigators Marion Koopmans and Thea Kølsen Fischer.

“One thing that I heard from the lab director that I thought was very interesting, and he said, and he speaks okay English,” Daszak begins before adding that “we were asking him all these questions about, they call them rumors over there, we call them conspiracy theories, and he said basically, in sort of his version of English, we’ve not responded to those rumors because if you do that, you give them oxygen.”

Daszak, who runs the Anthony Fauci-funded EcoHealth Alliance which has come under scrutiny for funneling money to the Wuhan lab, also suggests that people “misunderstand the Chinese government” while revealing that a “senior level” Chinese Communist Party officials “runs” the lab:

“So I think people misunderstand the Chinese government, and he’s a Chinese government worker at the senior level running a lab, not speaking up about when they’re accused. The reason is, he stated quite clearly, they don’t want to give oxygen to these conspiracies. They’re unfounded. And every now and again, they make a statement: that is simply not true. What do you do?

Fellow interviewee Thea Kølsen Fischer also reveals that the WHO investigation was not a “lab audit” but merely a question-and-answer exercise with Wuhan lab personnel. “This is based only on questioning, not us coming with swabs, and testing, or serology, follow-up or looking into lab locks because it was not a lab audit. We were there to question and to interview together,” she divulged.