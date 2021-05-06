Democrats Draft Legislation to Erect Permanent ‘Insurrection Memorial’.

House Democrats introduced a bill to erect a permanent “Attack On The Capitol” exhibit on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Co-sponsored by nearly 20 Democrats, the bill, dubbed the Capitol Remembrance Act, would “direct the Architect of the Capitol to design and install in the United States Capitol an exhibit that depicts the attack on the Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021.”

The bill specifies that the project must be installed in a “prominent location” and retain a “permanent” status. Property “damaged during the attack,” photographs, and a plaque honoring the “sacrifice of heroes, including United States Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick” are among the exhibit requirements. Officer Sicknick, however, died of natural causes according to D.C.’s Chief Medical Examiner.

“The Architect may include artwork created to depict the attack on the Capitol,” the bill adds.

The legislation adds to the Democratic party’s continued exploitation of the events on January 6th, epitomized by President Biden, who recently referred to the event as “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who professed she thought she “was going to die” when Trump supporters entered the U.S. Capitol despite the fact the congresswoman was in an entirely different building at the time of the attack.