SCALP: Daszak Recused from COVID Commission After National Pulse Exposés.

Compromised scientist Peter Daszak has been removed from the Lancet’s COVID-19 commission following a number of leading exposés by The National Pulse investigative team surrounding Daszak’s work with the Chinese Communist Party.

The webpage for the Lancet’s Commission now reads: “recused from Commission work on the origins of the pandemic” under Daszak’s entry.

Daszak is a critical Fauci confidant and ally.

In early February, The National Pulse highlighted how Daszak had collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – believed by many including former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield to be the source of COVID-19 – for nearly two decades.

The National Pulse also unearthed Daszak’s detailed descriptions of the research he conducted alongside his “Chinese colleagues,” including “bat lady” Shi Zhengli, where he admits to manipulating bat coronaviruses into “killer viruses.” The collaborative research was funded in part by Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), as Daszak divulged on a 2020 podcast, “we have 16,000 bat samples in a freezer in China that we collected using U.S. taxpayers’ money.”



Daszak, who has led conferences sponsored by Chinese Communist Party-run scientific organizations, has also co-authored studies funded by the Chinese government and participated in conferences conducted by state-run media outlets. Daszak has also claimed that people “misunderstand the Chinese government” while defending the regime’s handling of COVID-19.

