Forthcoming Children’s Book Praising Fauci Insists COVID-19 Vaccines ‘Make You A Superhero.’

A forthcoming children’s book highlighting the work of Dr. Anthony Fauci – How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor – pushes COVID-19 vaccinations on its young audience and addresses the origins of the virus.

Set to be published by Simon & Schuster on June 29th, 2021, the book is meant for four-year-olds to eight-year-olds. Written by Joe Biden-loving children’s author Kate Messner, the book brands itself as the “definitive picture book biography” of Fauci – “one of the most crucial figures in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A summary of the book reveals the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director participated in interviews for the book:

“Before he was Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci was a curious boy in Brooklyn, delivering prescriptions from his father’s pharmacy on his blue Schwinn bicycle. His father and immigrant grandfather taught Anthony to ask questions, consider all the data, and never give up—and Anthony’s ability to stay curious and to communicate with people would serve him his entire life. This engaging narrative, which draws from interviews the author did with Dr. Fauci himself, follows Anthony from his Brooklyn beginnings through medical school and his challenging role working with seven US presidents to tackle some of the biggest public health challenges of the past fifty years, including the COVID-19 pandemic.”

And beyond detailing Fauci’s personal life, the book also touches on subjects including vaccinations, as evidenced by its synopsis:

Extensive backmatter rounds out Dr. Fauci’s story with a timeline, recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci’s own tips for future scientists.

Fauci also participated in a Zoom-hosted promotional interview with the book’s author entitled “Fauci Talks With Kids About Science And Vaccines,” where the author reveals “at the end of our picture book biography, we have a section about how vaccines work and it talks about how being vaccinated sort of makes you a disease-fighting superhero.”

“Now it’s up to us to get vaccine made quickly enough to get to people, including to children,” Fauci notes during the interview before explaining COVID-19 vaccine protocols and encouraging individuals to get vaccinated.

It also appears to reference the origins of COVID-19, with an excerpt of the book reading:

A virus too tiny to see had stopped the whole world in its tracks. Where had it come from? Why was it spreading so quickly? How could anyone stay safe?”

And despite the question, the book appears to contain no reference to the NIAID director’s continued flip-flopping on COVID-19’s origins or his agency’s role in funding and collaborating with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.