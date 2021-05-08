WATCH: Footage Shows Fauci Hailing “Extraordinary” Clinton Foundation During Peak “Slush Fund” Scandal.

Dr. Anthony Fauci praised the Clinton Foundation as “extraordinary” and influencing the world “in a positive way” during a 2014 speech unearthed by The National Pulse.

The COVID-19 pandemic response leader made the comments while speaking at the Harvard School of Public Health’s series “Decision-making: Voices from the Field” on April 17th, 2014. Discussing how he disagreed with the Clinton administration’s approach to needle exchange programs, Fauci offered considerable praise for the Clinton Foundation:

“President Clinton, who has done fantastic things since he was president particularly the Clinton Foundation which is really an extraordinary organization in a positive way, has said that that was a bad decision on his part.”

“One of the problems is that, in science, the use of the media is a bit self-serving,” Fauci concludes in the hour-long address.

Also the head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) agency that funded research at the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology, Dr Fauci’s praise for the Clinton Foundation is at odds with the group’s reputation for corruption.

Charity watchdog “Charity Navigator” felt the foundation’s finances were so messy it was added the the “watch list” of problematic nonprofits in 2015. Other government watchdog groups – including those with Democratic leadership – share the sentiment. “It seems like the Clinton Foundation operates as a slush fund for the Clintons,” said Bill Allison, a senior fellow at the Sunlight Foundation.

The foundation has also been accused of selling access to the U.S. State Department, with even the Associated Press noting that “more than half the people outside the government who met with Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state gave money — either personally or through companies or groups — to the Clinton Foundation.”