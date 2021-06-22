Fox: National Pulse “Bombshell” Links Daszak, Google, and COVID Origins.

Fox News credited The National Pulse’s “bombshell” exposés on Peter Daszak and Google’s funding of Daszak’s research for revealing the corruption behind COVID-19’s origins.

Fox News Primetime’s host said, “…for nearly a year Google has been working overtime to keep us from uncovering the true origins of Covid-19, and we may now be learning why… The same guy that may have played a crucial role in creating the novel coronavirus was in charge of finding its cause.”

He went on to explain Google’s connection, saying, “A bombshell report out by The National Pulse reveals that for over a decade Google.org, the tech giant’s charity arm, has been financially supporting Peter Daszak and his EcoHealth Alliance research.” One of these most recent coronavirus studies of Daszak’s, from 2018, states that Google made the study financially possible. “If Daszak is your prime suspect, Google was his business partner. So if he gets caught, Google gets caught.”

Watch:

Peter Daszak has been recused from his role on the Lancet’s Covid-19 Commission following a series of exposés by The National Pulse.