WATCH: Kassam Breaks Biden Botched Afghanistan Exfiltration Scoop.

National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam joined Newsmax to unpack an exclusive report revealing the Biden White House canceled a Trump-era State Department initiative aimed at securing the safe evacuation of overseas Americans from perilous countries such as Afghanistan.

Read the story – including exclusive comment from former President Donald Trump – detailing how the Biden regime terminated the State Department’s “Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau,” originally designed to handle medical, diplomatic, and logistical support for Americans overseas.

