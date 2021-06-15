Archives Reveal Wuhan Lab ‘Captured Bats From The Wild’ For Lab Experiments, Filed Patents For Bat Cages Despite Denials.

Despite the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s U.S. taxpayer-funded collaborators such as EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak’s insisting that the controversial lab never worked with live bats, evidence including patents and archived news reports reveal otherwise.

The evidence follows Daszak – whose organization funneled money from Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to partner with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – equating claims that the Wuhan lab worked with live bats to “conspiracy theories.”

“This is a widely circulated conspiracy theory. This piece describes work I’m the lead on & labs I’ve collaborated w/ for 15 yrs. They DO NOT have live or dead bats in them,” Daszak, who also served as a World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 investigator, tweeted.

A 2009 profile on the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Director Shi Zhengli – dubbed “bat woman” – in a Chinese state-run media outlet, however, outlines how the lab collected bat samples:

At that time, the experiment needed to go to the wild to collect bat samples, and the whole process was very hard. “Ms. Shi not only participated in the whole process, but also took everyone to climb the mountain and into the cave.” Assistant researcher Zhang Huajun recalled. To prevent the infection of the virus carried by bats, “Ms. Shi would repeatedly remind everyone to wear gloves and masks before each departure. Wear work clothes and prepare for protection.”

Contrary to the claims of Daszak, the Wuhan lab’s assistant researcher also reveals the team “captured a few bats from the wild to be used as experimental animals” in the lab:

Zhang Huajun said: “The research team captured a few bats from the wild to be used as experimental animals. They need to be fed every day. This Spring Festival, the students went home for a holiday, and Teacher Shi silently undertook the task of raising bats.”

A 2018 profile documenting the bat-focused work of the Wuhan Institute of Virology also notes that researchers at the Chinese Communist Party-run institution “bagged a dozen live bats for further testing back at the lab”: